A look back: Prosecutors decide against charging retired bishop with sexual abuse

The case also represented one of the rare instances when Hart could face the prospect of a criminal case for allegations that date back decades. While most of his accusers came forward in Kansas City, the statute of limitations there precluded prospectors from pursuing a case. Wyoming, however, doesn’t have a statute of limitations on sexual abuse.

Prosecutors’ decision not to pursue a case against Hart came two years after Cheyenne police launched a criminal investigation into the retired bishop, who as of earlier this year was still living in Cheyenne. That investigation culminated in a recommendation by the department for prospectors to file charges against two men accused of sexually abusing boys in the 1970s and 1980s, police announced at the time. One of those men, it was later learned, was Hart.

The case dragged on. Then in June of this year, one of Hart’s accusers told the Star-Tribune that he had been contacted by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and told there had been insufficient evidence to support charges against the bishop.