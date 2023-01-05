Accounting manager accuses Sweetwater County of gender-based pay discrimination

A longtime accounting manager for Sweetwater County is alleging she did not receive pay raises because she is a woman.

This week, a judge decided parts of her case can go to trial this year.

Bonnie Berry maintains she was discriminated against in November 2019 when the Board of County Commissioners accepted a discriminatory payroll change, the complaint alleges. She believes other women working for Sweetwater County were also paid less.

All five of the male employees considered for pay increases received a significantly higher raise than Berry. These payroll changes were made based upon salary data from the Mountain States Employers Council.

However, the county is accused of not using the compensation system that accurately represents her job responsibilities. Berry’s salary would have increased by $46,743, if they had.

She also claims she was wrongfully denied a six-month pay increase during her first year. Berry was informed she did not qualify because her salary was not based on Sweetwater County’s pay scale.

Berry’s predecessor and two other male employees hired after her started at a compensation that was not determined by the pay scale, the suit alleges. Yet, they still received the 3% raise that Berry was denied. She became aware of this in 2020.

The court decided Tuesday that the human resources director was not individually responsible, and he was dismissed entirely from the suit.

His attorneys said Berry does not have sufficient facts to establish a case under the Equal Pay Act — a 1963 labor law aimed at eliminating wage disparity based on sex.

Berry’s lawsuit against Sweetwater County is set to continue.