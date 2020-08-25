Accused of relationship with parolee, former probation agent pleads not guilty to sexual assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former probation agent pleaded not guilty last week to sexually assaulting a parolee she was supervising.

Casper resident Lindsey Shablo, 39, was charged July 1 with one count of second-degree sexual assault. Though the victim appears to be an adult, because he was under Shablo's supervision under the authority of the correctional system, the relationship -- if proven to be sexual -- would qualify as assault. Under state law, a correctional employee cannot receive consent to a sexual relationship with someone they're supervising.

If convicted, Shablo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections told the Star-Tribune last month that Shablo had worked for the agency for three years and had been based in Casper. She left the agency in April, for reasons that the spokesman would not comment on.

Authorities began investigating the alleged misconduct earlier this year, after repeated rumors and reports surfaced about a sexual relationship between Shablo and the parolee. Documents filed supporting the sexual assault charge indicate that investigators received taped conversations the parolee had with his girlfriend, in which he acknowledges having sex with Shablo.

In an interview with police, Shablo allegedly said she exchanged explicit messages and photos with the parolee and that they had sex multiple times in her house.

