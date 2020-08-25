 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Accused of relationship with parolee, former probation agent pleads not guilty to sexual assault
View Comments

Accused of relationship with parolee, former probation agent pleads not guilty to sexual assault

{{featured_button_text}}
Initials

Lindsey Shablo attends her initial appearance in court July 1 in Casper via livestream. She is accused of having sex with a man she was tasked with supervising while working as a probation and parole agent. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A former probation agent pleaded not guilty last week to sexually assaulting a parolee she was supervising.

Casper resident Lindsey Shablo, 39, was charged July 1 with one count of second-degree sexual assault. Though the victim appears to be an adult, because he was under Shablo's supervision under the authority of the correctional system, the relationship -- if proven to be sexual -- would qualify as assault. Under state law, a correctional employee cannot receive consent to a sexual relationship with someone they're supervising.

If convicted, Shablo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections told the Star-Tribune last month that Shablo had worked for the agency for three years and had been based in Casper. She left the agency in April, for reasons that the spokesman would not comment on.

Authorities began investigating the alleged misconduct earlier this year, after repeated rumors and reports surfaced about a sexual relationship between Shablo and the parolee. Documents filed supporting the sexual assault charge indicate that investigators received taped conversations the parolee had with his girlfriend, in which he acknowledges having sex with Shablo.

In an interview with police, Shablo allegedly said she exchanged explicit messages and photos with the parolee and that they had sex multiple times in her house.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Casper police video shows high-speed chase, shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News