ACLU: ICE enforcement could lead to rapid COVID-19 spread in rural jails

ICE detainees are frequently held in Wyoming’s county jails as they’re transported to larger facilities, like a private immigration jail in Aurora, Colorado that are dedicated solely to people held in advance of administrative deportation proceedings. It is during the transport process – during which a single person can be moved between multiple jails -- that arrival and departure of incarcerated people and federal agents can increase the probability of transmission of COVID-19 to a particular facility’s population, said King.

Jails located along Interstate 80 and interstate 25 are common waypoints for ICE detainees being taken to larger facilities out of state, said King by phone Wednesday. Were a jail in one of Wyoming’s more rural counties to experience an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, King said, local medical resources would be quickly overwhelmed.

The Denver Post reported last week that an administrative ICE staffer in an Aurora, Colorado, private immigration jail tested positive for COVID-19. On the same day, the Department of Justice announced that the immigration court located in the same facility and that hears those inmates’ cases would close.