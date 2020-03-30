ACLU: ICE enforcement could lead to rapid COVID-19 spread in rural jails

The ACLU last week asked Wyoming officials to call on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to temporarily cease raids used to deport undocumented immigrants.

The request, made in an open letter addressed to Gov. Mark Gordon and prison officials, comes as part of what the Wyoming chapter of the civil liberties organization calls a necessary response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread rapidly in jails and prisons elsewhere but has not yet been linked to a jail or prison facility in Wyoming.

An ACLU spokeswoman said by phone Wednesday that incarceration of people via the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative agency, ICE, could quickly lead to spread through any of a number of rural jails in Wyoming. Spread of the novel coronavirus there would quickly overwhelm available health resources, said Sabrina King, the spokeswoman.

The governor’s office said by email Monday morning that Gordon has not been in contact with ICE, noting that the federal agency is not under the governor’s oversight. Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman, said that the office was not aware of any recent raids or enforcement actions, but said that does not mean they are not occurring.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member