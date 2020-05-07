After arrest, Casper schoolteacher contested his firing, documents indicate

Casper police on Jan. 16 announced that they had arrested earlier that day a school district employee suspected of sexual abuse of a child whom he knew through his job. The next day, Waugaman appeared in court and said he had worked for the Natrona County School District for more than a decade. School officials released a brief statement following the arrest indicating that safeguards had been put into place to protect students. But the district told the Star-Tribune then that officials could not comment at all on the case, citing state law that prohibits government employees from identifying people accused of sex crimes before cases advance past their preliminary stages.

On Jan. 21, a district spokeswoman declined on the basis of that law to say if Waugaman was still employed, what safeguards had been put into place to ensure he had no contact with students, when the district became aware of the allegations, or what the district was doing to look for any other victims.

The next day, public records provided to the Star-Tribune indicate, the district provided Waugaman notice of his termination.