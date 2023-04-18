A Wyoming Highway Patrol dog named Becky sniffed out a large quantity of drugs after a driver ran out of gas on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs, the agency announced Tuesday.

On April 8, a trooper stopped to help the driver, the statement said. He could smell the "odor of raw marijuana" coming from the vehicle and became more suspicious when the driver couldn't articulate plausible information about his travel plans.

Another person then began walking out of a ditch nearby and approached the broken-down vehicle and the trooper.

"This individual claimed he was not associated with the car but could not provide a reasonable explanation why he was so far out in the middle of nowhere," the patrol said.

The trooper detained both people, and Becky sniffed around the vehicle, giving a confirmation that drugs were present.

Thirteen Ziplock baggies with about 11.5 pounds of suspected meth, 3.7 pounds of suspected marijuana, two THC vape cartridges, one pack of edibles, 37 Adderall pills, 2,186 Fentanyl pills and two stolen pistols were found in the vehicle.

It was later confirmed that both parties were driving together before the vehicle ran out of gas.

Both people are facing several charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of stolen property, the patrol said.

