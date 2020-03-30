AG asks US Supreme Court to not take Dale Wayne Eaton case, argues he didn't preserve his appeal

The attorney general’s response argues that Eaton’s claim to ineffective assistance of counsel was not properly preserved independent of the federal courts’ rulings on the death-penalty phase of the trial. By failing to maintain that Eaton had a separate ineffective assistance claim, the state lawyers argue, he waived his right to the appeal.

Although Eaton argued that his case is demonstrative of a split between federal circuit courts — and therefore in need of resolution by the U.S. Supreme Court — on whether appellants can waive their right to a fresh consideration of their case on appeal, the government in its Monday filing argued that Eaton’s case does not actually typify the issue.

“There is no question that the Wyoming Supreme Court adjudicated Eaton’s guilt-phase ineffective assistance of counsel claim on its merits,” wrote Attorney General Bridget Hill and Deputy Attorney General Jenny Craig, who supervises the office’s criminal division. “Therefore, even if this Court were to consider this claim as Eaton requests, the outcome of Eaton’s case would not be affected by this Court’s decision.”

Eaton’s case dates back decades. It was in 1988 that law enforcement found the body of Lisa Marie Kimmell, who had disappeared while driving from Colorado to Montana, in the North Platte River.