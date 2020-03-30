AG asks US Supreme Court to not take Dale Wayne Eaton case, argues he didn't preserve his appeal

The Wyoming attorney general on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny Dale Wayne Eaton’s request for appeal, arguing that Eaton did not preserve his ability to appeal his case on the basis of ineffective assistance at trial.
The 75-year-old Eaton — once Wyoming’s only death row inmate — in February asked the country’s highest court to take his case, arguing that his trial attorney did not properly investigate his competence to stand trial. And although a federal appeals court ordered five years ago that he be re-sentenced, Eaton has not yet returned to Natrona County District Court to receive a new fate.
Prosecutors last year indicated in the state court that they intend to again seek Eaton be put to death for the 1988 kidnapping, rape and murder of a teenage woman. That proceeding, though, has remained on hold while Eaton seeks review of his case by the U.S. Supreme Court.
In February, Eaton asked the court to take his case, arguing that his mental competency to stand trial was not properly determined in lower courts. Although appeals courts already found that Eaton was not properly assisted during the phase of his trial that resulted in a sentence of death, in the latest request, Eaton’s lawyers argued that no court has fully determined whether his trial lawyers harmed his case by failing to investigate his competence before the trial began.
The attorney general’s response argues that Eaton’s claim to ineffective assistance of counsel was not properly preserved independent of the federal courts’ rulings on the death-penalty phase of the trial. By failing to maintain that Eaton had a separate ineffective assistance claim, the state lawyers argue, he waived his right to the appeal.
Although Eaton argued that his case is demonstrative of a split between federal circuit courts — and therefore in need of resolution by the U.S. Supreme Court — on whether appellants can waive their right to a fresh consideration of their case on appeal, the government in its Monday filing argued that Eaton’s case does not actually typify the issue.
“There is no question that the Wyoming Supreme Court adjudicated Eaton’s guilt-phase ineffective assistance of counsel claim on its merits,” wrote Attorney General Bridget Hill and Deputy Attorney General Jenny Craig, who supervises the office’s criminal division. “Therefore, even if this Court were to consider this claim as Eaton requests, the outcome of Eaton’s case would not be affected by this Court’s decision.”
Eaton’s case dates back decades. It was in 1988 that law enforcement found the body of Lisa Marie Kimmell, who had disappeared while driving from Colorado to Montana, in the North Platte River.
Authorities for a decade were unable to find the teenager’s killer. In 1998, though, after Eaton was convicted in a separate case of assault and sentenced to the Wyoming State Penitentiary, authorities collected Eaton’s DNA and learned it linked him to Kimmell’s body. In 2002, law enforcement unearthed Kimmell’s car on Eaton’s property in Moneta, about an hour west of Casper.
In 2003, the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office charged Eaton with Kimmell’s death, and in early 2004 jurors convicted him of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and first-degree sexual assault. Days later, the jury found Eaton should be put to death. It was in 2014 that a federal appeals court threw out Eaton’s sentence. He remains incarcerated as he awaits a new sentencing hearing.
While Eaton’s case remains in limbo, nobody else currently faces a death penalty case. Although state legislators have in recent years cited the cost of death penalty prosecutions in their attempts to end capital punishment, those efforts have failed. This year, an introductory vote on the issue failed narrowly.
