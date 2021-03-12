All but two charges dismissed in minor sexual abuse plea deal

A Casper woman charged with 15 counts related to minor sexual abuse and incest accepted a plea deal in Natrona County District Court Friday that dismisses all but two charges.

Linda Reed pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy — one for incest and one for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. According to the provisions of the deal, she will serve four to eight years in prison, with a cold plea that would allow prosecutors to void the deal if she violates the law at any point.

Reed appeared via video from the Natrona County Detention Center to enter her pleas, admitting to conspiring with her husband, Thomas, to repeatedly abuse a person who was born in 2003. The incidents cited in the case took place between 2017 and 2020, according to an affidavit. Her husband faces the same charges.

Court documents describe both Reed and her husband forcing the victim to perform sexual acts, submit to penetration, watch pornography and take illicit photographs on multiple occasions. In an interview with investigators, Linda said that the couple’s “cardinal rule” was that both of them had to be present for any sexual contact with the victim.

