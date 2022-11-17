Amber Alert issued for missing Casper girl

Authorities on Thursday issued an Amber Alert for a Casper teen who failed to come home from school a day earlier and may be traveling with an older man.

Gracelyn Pratt, 14, is believed to be with James Martin, 36, whom police said "is interfering with the legal custody of a minor child" in violation of state law.

Pratt did not return from school on Wednesday, Casper police said in a statement. The department took a runaway report and assigned a detective on the case.

A investigation found Pratt had been communicating for a some time with Martin, a family acquaintance. Detectives learned that Martin and Pratt had been seen together in the days leading up to her not returning from school, police said.

According to a Wednesday evening Facebook post by a woman who identified herself as the girl's mother, Pratt skipped school that day and may have been picked up by Martin. She said the pair may have been heading toward Cody or Devils Tower.

Pratt is 5 foot 1 inches tall, weighs 109 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair, according to the alert. She was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a white undershirt, black leggings, and brown knee-high boots.

Martin is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs between 260 and 300 pounds. He was last seen driving a black Ford F-150, four-door pickup with Wyoming truck plates 1-36929. The truck has a lift kit and Star Wars stick figures in the back.

Anyone with information should contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278 or call 911. A message left with a Casper police spokesman seeking more information was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.