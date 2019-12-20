Another Rock Springs cop alleges city discriminated against her for pregnancy

Both women allege in their civil filings — which are separate from the EEOC’s administrative process — that the city agency responsible for hiring police officers refused to accommodate their pregnancies by allowing them to reschedule a physical test. Both women’s doctors determined that the test’s requirements: one minute of push ups, one minute of sit ups and a timed mile-and-a-half run, were not safe for the policewomen to undergo.

And because the city did not consider the cops’ request for accommodations, it violated federal civil rights law, the lawyers argue.

The two cases are not identical, however.

Daugherty sought to take the test about five months after Clawson-Walker had been denied a promotion, according to the filings. And Daugherty, unlike Clawson-Walker, did not seek promotion to an open position.

Although the police department was planning to hire a corporal, Daugherty did not seek a promotion at the time of the physical test, which nearly coincided with her due date. Instead, Daugherty asked that she be allowed to reschedule performance of the physical drills within 12 weeks of the December 2016 test date so that she could be considered for promotion if any other positions opened over the course of the year, the lawsuit states.