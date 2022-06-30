Art 321 leaders: basis for ongoing lawsuit is invalid

Art 321 leaders say that the basis for an ongoing lawsuit against them is invalid, according to new filings.

Several former board members filed the suit earlier this year. It includes allegations of improper leadership, wrongfully altered bylaws and administrative changes made without oversight from guild members.

In late May, the former members asked the court to rule that the guild must reinstate an annual meeting, allow board members to vote on elected officers and declare the guild’s most recent bylaw change as void.

“The current scheme ensures Defendants maintain control of the Guild and that the Guild Members have no voice in governance,” the plaintiffs allege in court documents.

In a response filed this week, counsel for Art 321 leadership says the bylaw change, which allowed the officers to be chosen by the board rather than by guild members, aren’t violating any active rules. They’ve previously said that past leadership has been “inconsistent, capricious and/or arbitrary” in enforcing the guild’s ruling documents.

Many of the plaintiff’s claims rely on statutory requirements for Wyoming boards. But Art 321 says its members are “affiliated,” not statutory. That means, they argue, the court has no power to order an annual meeting or bylaw changes as the plaintiffs request.

“The Guild’s so-called members are merely affiliated members who receive some benefits by virtue of paying dues, but voting on officers or directors is not one of those benefits,” court filings say.

In other filings, the plaintiffs allege that the guild’s executive director, Tyler Cessor, engaged in “bullying, intimidation, physical threats.” Cessor, who was hired in January 2020, has denied those allegations to the Star-Tribune and in legal filings.

The guild was first founded in 1924, and incorporated in the late 70s. Motions filed by Art 321 leadership say the original governing documents cannot be found “despite a thorough search,” and the 1978 Articles of Incorporation aren’t specific enough to prove the current board has violated them.

More recent bylaw changes, from 1991 and 2010, are also in dispute. Art 321’s response maintains those aren’t valid because there is no record of how they were adopted, and the 2010 bylaws are unsigned and have handwritten notes that may or may not have been part of the final language.

In recent years, the guild has moved into a downtown space and become a hub for artists in Casper and Wyoming to take classes and showcase work.

Cessor says he has made a concerted effort to expand the guild’s offerings, catering to a younger, queerer crowd. But former members who’ve left in recent years say they’ve found leadership to be disorganized and exclusionary to older, longtime members.

The conflict came to light last summer. An open meeting was held at the Ash Street gallery in July 2020, where current and former members voiced both concern and praise for the guild’s new direction. Many older members said afterwards they felt they still weren’t heard, and didn’t get the answers they sought.

Now, both parties are waiting for an August hearing that should lay out a timeline for decisions in the case, Art 321 lawyer Anna Olson said Thursday.

Editor’s note: Cayla Nimmo, named as a defendant in this suit due to her time as an Art 321 board member, was the Star-Tribune’s staff photographer during the time of the allegations. Nimmo left the Star-Tribune and Wyoming in the fall and was not included in editorial decisions related to coverage of Art 321.

