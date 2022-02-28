Art 321 leaders deny allegations of intimidation, improper leadership in answer to lawsuit

Current leadership at Casper’s Art 321 have denied the majority of allegations brought against them by former board members in a recent lawsuit, court filings show.

The suit, filed in January, alleged that the organization’s executive director, Tyler Cessor, has blocked the board from key decisions, altered the artist guild’s bylaws and led a “campaign to remove and intimidate officers who disagreed with (his) vision” for the organization.

The organization is nearly 100 years old, founded as the Casper Artists’ Guild in 1924. Cessor was hired in January 2020.

Among those who brought the suit, several used to sit on the guild’s board. Two are former presidents and one, according to court documents, was a “substantial contributor” who played a role in the organization’s move into their downtown facility.

Aside from Cessor, 11 other board members are named as defendants. In the defendants’ Feb. 14 answer to the suit, court filings show they ask the court to dismiss the case and deny the majority of its allegations.

“There is a lot that we roundly object to,” Cessor said Monday. “I’m very confident that we have a lot of the evidence we need to clear our names when it comes time.”

The claims denied by current leadership include allegations that Cessor has physically intimidated people or called them names, withheld revenue and membership documents and made decisions without informing or consulting with others.

Lawyers on both sides of the suit did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The suit alleges that Cessor closed board meetings that were previously open and made at least three changes to their bylaws that cut members out of decisions like board member elections.

After Cessor was hired, the suit states, several volunteer committees were eliminated. The complaint also alleges that Cessor “micromanages to the point where volunteers have felt uncomfortable and cease to volunteer.”

The plaintiffs allege that because the current board was improperly selected without a member vote. In the initial filing, they asked the court to declare the current leadership has no authority to govern the organization. They also request the judge rule that past board presidents be reinstated to the board, in line with the organization’s ruling articles.

The suit is the latest installment in a turbulent year for Art 321, as conflicts between older and newer members came to light over the summer. An open meeting was held to address concerns in July, but many members said they felt they weren’t heard and didn’t get a chance to get the answers they sought.

“(The lawsuit) is an effort by and for all members to regain their voice and to exert control over those who have disregarded the membership for the past two years,” former president Vicki Primrose told the Star-Tribune when the suit was first filed.

The complaint states they are also asking for the organization to hold annual meetings and member elections for officer positions, again in compliance with the articles.

In the reply, filed in Natrona County District Court, current leadership alleges that those articles are “void for vagueness and are ambiguous,” and unenforceable since the plaintiffs’ previous enforcement of them “has been inconsistent, capricious and/or arbitrary.”

The suit also alleges that Art 321’s membership numbers and incoming donations have declined since Cessor arrived.

On Monday, he said that they’ve been seeing around seven new members join the guild each month over the last year. Although donations from the community (excluding larger, legacy donors) declined in 2020, Cessor said that they were higher in 2021 than in the four years prior.

Editor’s note: Cayla Nimmo, named as a defendant in this suit due to her time as an Art 321 board member, was the Star-Tribune’s staff photographer during the time of the allegations. Nimmo left the Star-Tribune and Wyoming in the fall, and was not included in editorial decisions related to coverage of Art 321.

