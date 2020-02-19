Authorities arrest Evansville man after 100-mph chase
breaking top story

Authorities arrest Evansville man after 100-mph chase

  • Updated
Police siren lights light bar squad car

Authorities arrested an Evansville man on Monday night after a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday.

The chase began on Interstate 25 after troopers received a report of a car traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-25 south of Casper. When troopers found the car, the driver refused to stop, the patrol reported.

The car reached speeds of more than 100 mph as it drove on the wrong side of the interstate. The patrol says because of the danger to other drivers, troopers used a maneuver called a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the suspect. Such a move involves an officer using his or her vehicle to push a car into a position where it stops.

With the vehicle disabled, the driver, 39-year-old Jason Haught, was taken into custody without further incident. The Evansville man was accused of reckless driving, fleeing to elude, driving while under the influence and other traffic violations, the patrol said. 

He was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center in Casper. 

Casper police and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office assisted in the incident.

