Authorities arrest man in connection to double-homicide investigation

Authorities in Natrona County have arrested a man identified as a person of interest in an active double-homicide investigation, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The man, Luke Thomas Young, was located roughly 16 hours after officers responded to the homicide, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Officers had warned the public Wednesday morning that Young may be considered armed and dangerous.

Young was arrested on an outstanding warrant from a different county, sheriff's spokesperson Kiera Grogan said.

Sheriff's deputies have been on scene since 11 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were found dead, and no other injuries have been reported, according to Grogan.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified the two people as Kameron Young Johnson, 27, and Acacia Colvin, 19, both of Casper. Autopsies for both have been scheduled.

Earlier Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Young was last seen in the area of Ten Mile Road and Highway 20-26 west of Casper, and authorities suspected he might be traveling on foot.

The sheriff's office thanked the "many vigilant citizens" that reported pertinent information about the incident in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

He is the only suspect in the investigation, Grogan said. Young reportedly has warrants out for his arrest unrelated to this incident, from other counties possibly in the northern part of Wyoming, according to Grogan.

As part of the investigation, officers temporarily closed U.S. Highway 20/26 from Zero Road to Thirty Three Mile Road. The closure was lifted shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Natrona County School District said it would control access and have heightened awareness at all of its schools and buildings. Outdoor school activities will be limited, but summer school will occur as normal.

The sheriff's office also asked people in the area to secure their homes and cars.

Officers from the county's Special Response Team and Wyoming Highway Patrol were also on scene Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the sheriff's office at 235-9282.