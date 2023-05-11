Officials have found a woman wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center and a man with a felony warrant, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Jashawn Crowley, 26, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by deputies, roughly nine days after the search began, the statement said.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in locating Crowley on May 2.

Crowley had an active felony warrant for multiple felony charges including theft, conspiracy and forgery, the statement said.

"He has been known to frequent Natrona County, as well as Campbell, Converse, and Laramie County," the statement said.

Brittany Kern, 33, was found and arrested on Thursday.

Kern checked herself out of the Casper Reentry Center, which contracts with the Wyoming Department of Corrections, at 3:45 p.m. Monday, the statement said.

She failed to return by 9 p.m. and was reported as an escapee later that night.

Kern was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and was sentenced to two to five years of probation out of Converse County, the statement said.

Her probation was revoked in December, so she was sentenced to CRC with a projected release date of this August. However, it's possible she will face additional charges as a result of her failure to return to the facility.