Authorities find Casper Reentry Center escapee

The Casper Police Department took into custody early Monday a man wanted for escape after he failed to return Thursday from a work-release program at the Casper Reentry Center.

Jacob Hair, 30, was located at about 2:15 a.m. in Casper, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

He was serving a two- to four-year sentence for burglary out of Campbell County, according to Wyoming Department of Corrections records. He was supposed to return from the work-release program at 3 p.m. Thursday, but did not show up, the sheriff's office said.

The Casper Reentry Center is a privately run detention facility that the Department of Corrections contracts with. The center operates a work-release program for prisoners along with a substance abuse program.