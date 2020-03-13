Authorities identify woman who died Thursday in crash on Wyoming Boulevard

The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified on Friday a woman who died the day prior in a three-car crash on Wyoming Boulevard.

According to a statement issued Friday morning by the office, Sara L. Lambrix, 36, of Casper, died in the morning wreck between Poplar Street and Casper Mountain Road.

Police said on Thursday that the cause of the three-vehicle crash was under investigation and the agency could not provide details about the circumstances of the wreck.

Additional crashes were reported Thursday morning in the Casper area, including one that caused temporary closures on Interstate 25. Snowy conditions led to reduced speed limits in town and closures on other Wyoming highways.

