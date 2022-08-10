Authorities investigating double homicide in Natrona County

Authorities in Natrona County are searching for a man in connection with an active double-homicide investigation, they said Wednesday morning.

The man, Luke Thomas Young, is considered a person of interest in the case, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. He may be considered armed and dangerous, and could have outstanding warrants.

Sheriff's deputies have been on scene since 11 p.m. Tuesday. Two people were found dead, and no other injuries have been reported, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kiera Grogan.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified the two people as Kameron Young Johnson, 27, and Acacia Colvin, 19, both of Casper. Autopsies for both have been scheduled.

Young was last seen in the area of Ten Mile Road and Highway 20-26 west of Casper, and authorities suspect he might be traveling on foot.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to call 911 if someone spots Young, and stressed people not to approach him. Young is currently the only suspect in the investigation.

"Please take extra precautions in securing your home and DO NOT pick up hitchhikers," the sheriff's office said.

Young is described as a 26-year-old white man with short brown/sandy hair and no facial hair. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

Young reportedly has warrants out for his arrest unrelated to this incident, from other counties possibly in the northern part of Wyoming, according to Grogan.

As part of the investigation, Highway 20-26 is closed from Landmark Lane to Thirty Three Mile Road. There is a detour route from Ten Mile Road to Zero Road.

Due to the situation, Natrona County School District said it would control access and have heightened awareness at all of its schools and buildings. Outdoor school activities will be limited, but summer school will occur as normal.

The sheriff's office also asked people in the area to secure their homes and cars.

Officers from the county's Special Response Team and Wyoming Highway Patrol were also on scene Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted the sheriff's office at 235-9282.