Authorities link Casper kidnapping to drug money dispute

Authorities suspect a drug money dispute led to a kidnapping that culminated in an August police shooting that left one person dead and another injured, an affidavit filed by a Natrona County sheriff's investigator states.

Robert “Crook” Land was killed by police Aug. 7 after shooting at officers inside his south Casper apartment. The officers were responding to a report of a woman being held against her will at gunpoint.

At a press conference Friday, sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney identified Darron “Braden” Monroe and Kayla Wollitz, as suspects in the kidnapping. Wollitz faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and robbery, while Monroe has previously been charged for planning to deliver drugs and attempting to interfere with police operations.

Monroe is set to make his initial appearance in court Tuesday. Wollitz was arrested in Sheridan County on a warrant, Courtney said Monday.

Police interviews with both Wollitz and Monroe allege that Land was motivated to kidnap the woman after she took approximately three grams of methamphetamine, promising to sell it for him and return shortly. When she did not, Wollitz said Land found her location from a friend’s text message and seemed to be “on a mission” to get to her, the affidavit states.