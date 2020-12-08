Authorities link Casper kidnapping to drug money dispute

Authorities suspect a drug money dispute led to a kidnapping that culminated in an August police shooting that left one person dead and another injured, an affidavit filed by a Natrona County sheriff's investigator states.
Robert “Crook” Land was killed by police Aug. 7 after shooting at officers inside his south Casper apartment. The officers were responding to a report of a woman being held against her will at gunpoint.
At a press conference Friday, sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney identified Darron “Braden” Monroe and Kayla Wollitz, as suspects in the kidnapping. Wollitz faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and robbery, while Monroe has previously been charged for planning to deliver drugs and attempting to interfere with police operations.
Monroe is set to make his initial appearance in court Tuesday. Wollitz was arrested in Sheridan County on a warrant, Courtney said Monday.
Police interviews with both Wollitz and Monroe allege that Land was motivated to kidnap the woman after she took approximately three grams of methamphetamine, promising to sell it for him and return shortly. When she did not, Wollitz said Land found her location from a friend’s text message and seemed to be “on a mission” to get to her, the affidavit states.
The woman told an investigator that although she had previously sold drugs for Land, she did not owe him any money on Aug. 7, the affidavit states. Land initially demanded $140 from her upon finding her at a friend’s uncle’s apartment in Mills, later raising that amount to $250. In interviews with Courtney, Monroe said he believed the woman had taken three grams of Land’s methamphetamine, while Wollitz recalled it was only one gram, the documents show.
Early on Aug. 7, Land and Monroe drove to pick up the woman in Wollitz’ car, asking someone outside the residence to bring her outside. Monroe said Land searched her bag before forcing her into the car, finding marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine, although less than the amount Land had allegedly given her, the affidavit states. Wollitz then drove the group to Land’s apartment.
Police body camera footage shows officers entering Land’s apartment using a ram, finding several people in the living room of Land’s apartment before hearing shots coming from his bedroom. Officers returned fire after two shots, quickly striking Land in the head and killing him. The woman was also injured by bullet fragments, and recalled seeing the bullet hit Land while he was holding her.
Police say she has since recovered.
According to the affidavit, both Wollitz and Monroe told investigators that Land had brought a pistol in a bandanna in Wollitz’ car and was cocking it in front of the woman during the ride to his apartment on South Jefferson Street. Monroe served as Land’s “muscle,” he said, toting a baseball bat in the car. The bat and pistol were both found in Land’s apartment during a police search, as well as ammunition and Land’s bandanna.
Officers also found propane torches, glass pipes, bent spoons, opened packs of syringes, a bong and pipe for marijuana, a scale, and lighters in the residence. The investigator's reports say that Land and several others in the apartment decided to use methamphetamine in the moments before law enforcement entered.
The police were alerted to the kidnapping and the the woman's location in a call from her boyfriend, who received Facebook messages from her. Wollitz said she gave the woman access to her phone after she asked for a toothbrush and eye drops from her bag.
The woman's boyfriend lives in Texas but called Casper police after she told him she was being held at gunpoint and that her captors were demanding $250.
