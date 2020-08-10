Authorities remain quiet about shooting as coroner identifies man who was killed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials with two law enforcement agencies did not release new information Monday about Friday's gunfight involving Casper police, but the Natrona County Coroner's Office did identify the man who died during the encounter.

Robert Land, 45, died at an apartment on the 2200 block of South Jefferson Street after police entered the home in response to a call that a woman was being held at gunpoint.

The coroner's office identified Land in a brief press release that also stated an autopsy will be performed. It did not describe the circumstances related to Land's death.

Few details about the shootout have been released. Police did say that one person died and a second was injured after police responded to the apartment, entered and then heard gunfire in a bedroom. After bullets traveled out of the bedroom door, the officers exchanged gunfire with people in the bedroom, according to a police spokeswoman and police press release.

Rebekah Ladd, the police spokeswoman, said Friday that authorities were still investigating whether officers' gunfire had hit the people inside the bedroom. She referred additional questions to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the agency that usually investigates shootings involving police.