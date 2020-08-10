Authorities remain quiet about shooting as coroner identifies man who was killed

Officials with two law enforcement agencies did not release new information Monday about Friday's gunfight involving Casper police, but the Natrona County Coroner's Office did identify the man who died during the encounter.
Robert Land, 45, died at an apartment on the 2200 block of South Jefferson Street after police entered the home in response to a call that a woman was being held at gunpoint.
The coroner's office identified Land in a brief press release that also stated an autopsy will be performed. It did not describe the circumstances related to Land's death.
Few details about the shootout have been released. Police did say that one person died and a second was injured after police responded to the apartment, entered and then heard gunfire in a bedroom. After bullets traveled out of the bedroom door, the officers exchanged gunfire with people in the bedroom, according to a police spokeswoman and police press release.
Rebekah Ladd, the police spokeswoman, said Friday that authorities were still investigating whether officers' gunfire had hit the people inside the bedroom. She referred additional questions to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, the agency that usually investigates shootings involving police.
The Star-Tribune sent Ladd a series of follow up questions on Sunday, including an inquiry into how a woman seen bleeding outside the home was injured. Police were also asked whether officers or some other party shot the man who died and whether any arrests had been made. She said Monday that police expected to release more information about the case on Tuesday.
As of Monday afternoon, two officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation had not responded to a series of questions about the shooting sent by the Star-Tribune.
While police have said relatively little about the shooting, a video from the scene offered some clarity about what happened outside the building. The video, which appear to have been shot by a witness across the street and posted to K2 Radio’s YouTube account, show six officers — five in uniform and one in civilian clothing and a tactical vest — in front of the apartment building. Officers yell for the people inside as the plain-clothes officer uses a ram to knock down the door. Five officers then enter shouting, “show me your hands.”
About 13 seconds after officers begin to enter, a gunshot is heard. People inside can be heard yelling, “hands, hands.” About 17 seconds after the first shot, roughly a dozen more gunshots are heard in short succession.
Seconds later, police order four people out of the home and direct them to get on the ground with their hands raised. They all appear to comply.
Two minutes after that, what appears to be one more gunshot is heard. Then a woman is brought out of the house in handcuffs by an officer. She is crying and moaning in pain but appears alert for the most part. Blood can be seen near her pelvis and she appears to have been wounded in the arm. Three officers tend to her. Sirens can be heard before the video ends.
The Star-Tribune's emails to police and DCI specifically asked about the four people who exited the home and the injured woman who was brought out later.
