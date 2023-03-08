Officials are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Dakota Jenkins is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, the statement said.

He has several tattoos on his arms including a spider, a skull, hatchet man, a peace sign on his left ring finger, as well as the phrase "Evanston Family Love."

Jenkins was participating in the facility's work release program but failed to go to his workplace on Tuesday morning.

Staff members from the Casper Reentry Center contacted Jenkins over the phone multiple times, and he refused to report back.

A deputy also contacted Jenkins over the phone, and he refused again, so he was reported as an escapee.

Jenkins was originally convicted of felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about Jenkin's whereabouts is asking to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.