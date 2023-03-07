Officials are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said.

Collissi Woody failed to return to his work-release program at the facility by 6 p.m. Monday, the office said in a statement Tuesday. He was reported as an escapee when he didn't return.

Woody is about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance and simple battery, the release said.

Anyone with information about Woody's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.