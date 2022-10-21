 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities search for Casper Reentry Center escapee

  • Updated
  • 0
Jacob Hair

Jacob Hair 

 Natrona County Sheriff's Office

A man serving a burglary sentence at the Casper Reentry Center failed to return Thursday from a work-release program. 

Jacob Hair, 30, is wanted for felony escape from official detention, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Friday. He was serving a two- to four-year sentence out of Campbell County, according to Wyoming Department of Corrections records.

Hair was supposed to return from the work-release program at 3 p.m. Thursday, but did not show up.

He is a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of stars on both sides of his neck and numerous tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information about Hair's whereabouts is asking to contact the sheriff's office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new Webb Space Telescope image

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News