Authorities search for Casper Reentry Center escapee

A man serving a burglary sentence at the Casper Reentry Center failed to return Thursday from a work-release program.

Jacob Hair, 30, is wanted for felony escape from official detention, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Friday. He was serving a two- to four-year sentence out of Campbell County, according to Wyoming Department of Corrections records.

Hair was supposed to return from the work-release program at 3 p.m. Thursday, but did not show up.

He is a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos of stars on both sides of his neck and numerous tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information about Hair's whereabouts is asking to contact the sheriff's office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.