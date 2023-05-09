Officials are searching for a 33-year-old woman wanted for felony escape from the Casper Reentry Center, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Brittany Kern is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, the statement said.

Kern has numerous tattoos including "You love me for everything you hate me for" on her chest, "Austin Joe" on her right wrist and a moon on her right arm.

She checked herself out at 3:45 p.m. Monday and failed to return by 9 p.m. She was reported as an escapee later that night.

Kern was originally charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and was sentenced to two to five years of probation out of Converse County, the statement said.

Her probation was revoked in December, so she was sentenced to CRC with a projected release date of August.

Anyone with information about Kern's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.