Authorities still investigating who wounded hostage during police shootout

Authorities are still investigating who wounded a hostage during an exchange of gunfire involving Casper police and a kidnapping suspect.
Who shot the suspect is also a matter of investigation, Casper Police Department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said Tuesday.
"I do not have that information because it is part of an investigation outside our agency," she said.
That investigation involves both the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and the Casper Police Department, police said.
"The incident in itself is complicated," Ladd said. "And when the officers entered into the residence, it was very much a chaotic situation."
Officials with the Division of Criminal Investigation have not responded to a lengthy list of questions sent to them Sunday by the Star-Tribune.
The shooting occurred Friday morning when police responded to a report that a woman was being held against her will inside a south Casper apartment. A video of the incident show police using a ram to enter the building before multiple gunshots are heard.
A woman was later brought outside by Casper police in handcuffs and laid in the grass in front of the apartment. She was visibly bleeding from a wound near her pelvis, and was later taken away in an ambulance. Police say she was shot.
No officers were injured.
Police released a statement Tuesday with more information on the shooting. It did not say who shot the hostage or the suspect who died at the apartment, identified as 45-year-old Robert Land.
According to the statement, four officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. Ladd said she was not at liberty to say how many officers fired their weapons.
"This action has been taken out of an abundance of caution, pending a full investigation by DCI," the police statement said.
Officers responding to the call Friday evacuated several apartments in the building while searching for the hostage. When they found the right apartment, they attempted to communicate with the people inside, according to the statement police released on Tuesday.
Shortly after police forced themselves inside, they were fired upon, police said. The statement does not indicate who fired those shots. Officers returned fire and safely evacuated several people from inside the apartment, the statement says.
On the video, four people can be seen being taken outside and ordered to the ground by police. The injured woman is then taken out.
Police say the woman who was held at gunpoint and was later seen wounded was transported by ambulance to a hospital and later released.
