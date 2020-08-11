Authorities still investigating who wounded hostage during police shootout

No officers were injured.

Police released a statement Tuesday with more information on the shooting. It did not say who shot the hostage or the suspect who died at the apartment, identified as 45-year-old Robert Land.

According to the statement, four officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave. Ladd said she was not at liberty to say how many officers fired their weapons.

"This action has been taken out of an abundance of caution, pending a full investigation by DCI," the police statement said.

Officers responding to the call Friday evacuated several apartments in the building while searching for the hostage. When they found the right apartment, they attempted to communicate with the people inside, according to the statement police released on Tuesday.

Shortly after police forced themselves inside, they were fired upon, police said. The statement does not indicate who fired those shots. Officers returned fire and safely evacuated several people from inside the apartment, the statement says.

On the video, four people can be seen being taken outside and ordered to the ground by police. The injured woman is then taken out.

Police say the woman who was held at gunpoint and was later seen wounded was transported by ambulance to a hospital and later released.

