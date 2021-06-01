 Skip to main content
Authorities surround apartment in south Casper; public told to avoid area
breaking top story

Authorities surround apartment in south Casper; public told to avoid area

  • Updated
Casper police
Anna Shaffer, Star-Tribune

Law enforcement officers surrounded an apartment building in a south Casper neighborhood on Tuesday evening as police asked the public to steer clear of the area. 

Authorities appeared in the area of 26th and Jefferson streets around 6 p.m. and asked a witness whether they could use his roof to survey the scene, the witness told the Star-Tribune.

Officers in tactical gear appeared to be calling out to someone inside the apartment. They told the person to come out with their hands up. 

A journalist spotted an ambulance, fire truck and multiple officers in the neighborhood near the apartment.

A police spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune that Casper police were assisting the Natrona County Sheriff's Office with an investigation. She said both agencies were asking the public to avoid the area.

A sheriff's department spokesman wasn't immediately available. The police spokeswoman said a statement from the sheriff's office was expected later.

