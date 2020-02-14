Bar Nunn man pleads not guilty to felonies alleging he stole car, drove it into police cruiser

A Bar Nunn man on Friday morning pleaded not guilty to 11 charges — eight of them felonies — alleging he burglarized multiple vehicles, stealing one and driving it into a police cruiser, before leading Casper police on a foot chase.

Micheal Odom. 27, entered the pleas at his Natrona County District Court arraignment, where he appeared wearing jail garb indicating he had not been able to meet a $50,000 cash-only bail requirement. After Judge Kerri Johnson read the charges, which include four counts of burglary, two counts of property destruction as well as a single count each of theft and aggravated fleeing, Odom entered a blanket denial.

"Not guilty," he told the judge.

Following a request from Kurt Infanger, Odom's public defender, Johnson declined to halve Odom's bail request. She did, however, issue another requested modification that will allow Odom to hire a bail agent to post bond for him.

Court documents filed by prosecutors and describing police allegations state that a Casper police sergeant saw a black Volvo in December run a stop sign as it headed east on Seventh Street near Missouri Avenue.