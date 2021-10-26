Body found near Hiland identified, coroner rules death as homicide

A body found near Hiland in September has been identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

The cause of death has been ruled as homicide.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident, a release said.

Montoya was found on Sept. 15, in an unincorporated area in western Natrona County.

He was a resident of Wyoming, the release states, and was 36 at the time of his death.

No further information is available at this time, but anyone with information related to Montoya's death is encouraged to contact the sheriff's investigations division at 307-235-9282.

