 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body found near Hiland identified, coroner rules death as homicide
0 Comments
breaking top story

Body found near Hiland identified, coroner rules death as homicide

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape

A body found near Hiland in September has been identified as Jay Carlos Montoya, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. 

The cause of death has been ruled as homicide. 

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident, a release said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheriff's Office investigates human body found in Natrona County

Montoya was found on Sept. 15, in an unincorporated area in western Natrona County.

He was a resident of Wyoming, the release states, and was 36 at the time of his death.

No further information is available at this time, but anyone with information related to Montoya's death is encouraged to contact the sheriff's investigations division at 307-235-9282.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Top Senate Dems insist they'll get a budget deal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News