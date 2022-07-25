Box truck driver hit three cars, tried to hit more during Casper chase, police say

A man driving a box truck hit three cars — two of them belonging to police — and tried to hit several others during an early-morning pursuit through Casper last week, court documents show.

Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo was arrested Thursday, according to jail logs, and now faces several felony charges including aggravated assault, felony property destruction and aggravated fleeing from police.

Officers estimate he caused $97,500 worth of damage to other people's cars.

During "nearly the entire" chase, which began around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Bonilla-Bravo was "driving in the wrong lane" and "appeared to aim his vehicle at any other vehicle equipped with emergency lights that were activated," a Casper police sergeant said in an affidavit.

Court filings also allege he tried to hit civilian drivers "multiple" times, and did hit one civilian's parked car.

According to the affidavit, Bonilla-Bravo first hit a police car with one officer inside head-on near Wilkins Circle, as police were on scene assisting with a small grass fire near the Motel 6. He then rammed into the car again, pushing it to the side and leaving it likely totaled, according to police — meaning an estimated loss of around $65,000. The officer in the car was taken to Wyoming Medical Center and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another Casper officer turned on his car's lights and siren, and said in the affidavit that Bonilla-Bravo immediately changed his direction to drive straight towards his patrol car. He also tried to hit two other officers and three fire department vehicles, which all had to move or turn to avoid him.

Around Poplar and 17th streets, Bonilla-Bravo hit and likely totaled a parked Toyota Tundra, worth an estimated $7,500 according to its owner.

When the pursuit reached the Rotary Park turnoff on Garden Creek Road, Bonilla-Bravo reportedly hit a second police car whose driver was outside laying spike strips. The car sustained about $25,000 worth of damage, the affidavit estimates. The collision and spike strips caused Bonilla-Bravo to lose control of the box truck, drive off the road and crash on the truck's driver side.

Officers used "several different measures of force" to get Bonilla-Bravo out of the truck's cab, while he seemed to be trying to light it on fire with a lighter. The affidavit did not describe what those were.

Bonilla-Bravo was also taken to WMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records show Bonilla-Bravo was driving a white Budget box truck, though not commercially, and was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He told investigators he lived in San Francisco. They later learned he was not a U.S. citizen and that his work visa had expired a few months ago.

Bonilla-Bravo made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, where he received a cash-only bond of $250,000. He was still in custody at the county jail as of Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office is handling an investigation because police were involved in the incident. The sheriff is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or was impacted by it, to contact the department’s investigations division at 307-235-9282.