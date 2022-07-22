Box truck driver hit two police cars, criminal charges possible

A box truck driver hit two Casper police cars Tuesday during a pursuit that ended near Rotary Park.

Police said in a statement Friday they believe the driver hit the cars intentionally and described his actions as “criminal.” Only one was occupied when hit. Police did not offer a possible motive for why the drive would have sought to hit the police cars.

The driver has not been identified, and had not been arrested as of 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kiera Grogan.

The officer involved in the first collision was taken to Wyoming Medical Center and later released. Their injuries were reportedly not life-threatening, according to police.

The first collision took place at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Wilkins Circle area, as officers were responding to reports of a grass fire nearby. The box truck was first driving off the road, then moved into the wrong lane of traffic and hit the officer’s marked car head-on, according to police. The driver then hit the car a second time.

The truck attempted to flee the area, and a number of drivers had to dodge out of the way to avoid being hit, though one person’s car was struck in the area of 17th and Poplar streets.

After a pursuit through Casper and into the county, the driver hit a second police car as the officer who had been driving it was attempting to put out spike strips. The truck crashed from the collision, and it took officers around 30 minutes to extract the driver. He was also taken to WMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rotary Park and parts of Garden Creek Road were closed for much of Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is handling an investigation because police were involved in the incident. The sheriff is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or was impacted by it, to contact the department’s investigations division at 307-235-9282.