Bullet from police shooting exited apartment, into hallway of building

A bullet connected to last week’s police shooting in Casper appeared to exit the apartment and into the hallway of a building where officers found and shot a man while serving a warrant on him.

The bullet appeared to leave exit and entry holes in the walls of a first-floor apartment building in the Missouri Avenue area late on May 30. No injuries from the stray bullet were reported.

The subject of the warrant, 24-year-old Gage Thomas Cordova, was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center early the following morning on charges including criminal trespass, aggravated assault and stalking. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, according to police, and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

A resident of the building said she had been sleeping at the time, and heard a thumping noise that “did not sound like a gunshot.”

Some time later, she said, police knocked on her apartment door and told her to “get our stuff and get out.” The rest of the building was also evacuated around 11:30 that night, she said.

The resident reentered the building at around 1:30 in the morning, after waiting outside, and saw the bullet hole. The bullet itself was gone, she said.

The apparent exit hole is just above the ground in the wall of the apartment where Cordova was found, the resident said. Across the hall, there is an apparent entry mark slightly higher on the wall, though the resident said the bullet did not go all the way through.

An affidavit in Cordova’s case says only that an “officer involved shooting soon occurred” after police found him in a bedroom closet in the apartment. Officers were serving an arrest warrant following days of reported stalking, threatening calls and messages to his wife, who is in the process of divorcing him.

Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said Monday that the department cannot comment further on the shooting since it is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. One officer used their gun during the incident, she said.

Ladd could not say whether Cordova shot at officers, though the affidavit says he had a gun on him when police took him into custody. A DCI agent could not be reached for comment Monday.

CPD, meanwhile, is investigating Cordova’s case and the events that led up to the shooting. This case, Ladd said, is unusual for a police shooting since “typically the suspect is deceased.”

“The suspect is alive, and so we are still investigating the criminal side,” Ladd said.

The affidavit alleges Cordova used a gun to threaten his wife while showing up at her home. It also accuses him of using a Ring doorbell camera to monitor her activities and conversations with police. He told officers, according to the affidavit, that he suffered from mental illness and heard voices telling him to shoot himself, and that he couldn’t afford necessary medication.

