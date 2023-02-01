Burglars caught mid-break-in at Casper home

An "attentive" homeowner caught two 25-year-old men trying to break-in to his home on Indian Paintbrush Street on Tuesday night, the Casper Police Department said.

The homeowner, who wasn't at the residence during the attempted burglary, watched via his home security system the two unknown men trying to get inside. The individual remained on the phone with officials, providing information while police responded.

Officers found the suspects still inside the residence in the process of committing a burglary, the department said.

In this case, the active security system not only notified the homeowner but assisted the Casper Police Department in arresting the suspects.

The video evidence will also help the prosecution of the two men, police said.

Police recommend keeping your homes and vehicles locked and secure at night and removing valuables and firearms from unattended vehicles.