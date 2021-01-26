California man found in Glenrock after high-speed chase

Law enforcement took a California man into custody Monday after a high-speed chase that reached 150 miles per hour ended east of Casper.

Matthew Ruiz, of Santa Maria, California, is now in custody. He faces charges for driving under the influence, driving while under suspension, fleeing to elude, open container and reckless driving.

A trooper stopped him while he was driving 110 miles per hour where the speed limit was 80, around milepost 182 on Interstate 25. A release from Wyoming Highway Patrol on Tuesday said Ruiz seemed impaired and he refused to present documents to the trooper. Ruiz then fled in his car, starting the chase.

While being followed by the trooper, Ruiz exited onto Hat Six Road before heading east on US 20-26, where he hit speeds of 150 miles per hour. The trooper fell out of pursuit before reaching Glenrock in the interest of public safety. Assistance from the Converse County Sheriff and Glenrock police found his car, empty, on the side of a road in Glenrock.

Officers later found Ruiz hiding under a bush, according to Tuesday’s statement. He was then taken into custody.

