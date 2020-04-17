Can you punish someone for attending a party during a pandemic? It depends.

The sheriff’s lieutenant said, though, that responding deputies would not likely know if a person had been issued an order to quarantine and would be unlikely to be able to cite individuals for a violation of those orders.

Earlier this week, Mills Police Chief Bryon Preciado said by phone the same day that his agency had only provided information regarding the order, to which he said residents were receptive.

Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson said the same day that he had not issued any directives to officers regarding the health orders. He said in an email Wednesday that the town had not experienced a significant number of violations of the order and that prosecution could be difficult.

“Last I had heard there was some conflicts about the prosecution, and I have not heard back if it has been resolved,” Thompson said. “Until the lawyer folks make it clear about how to handle violations, we are not going to issue any directives.”

City's response