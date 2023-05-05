The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Casper attorney will be allowed to practice law in the state again after his legal assistant was caught stealing from a client’s trust account while that person was incarcerated.

During Hampton Young’s divorce proceedings in 2020, his legal assistant, Natelina Benson, testified to various matters including his law office’s trust account, the ruling states. Her testimony raised red flags over possible improper disbursements from a client’s trust account to her own accounts.

Young was then flagged for possible violations. The Office of Bar Counsel sent him a letter asking him to produce years worth of records, the ruling states.

He did not fully or timely cooperate with the request despite having “clearly commingled client trust funds held in his operating account over an extended period of time,” the ruling states.

Bank records and other documents were obtained as part of the subsequent investigation. One of those inquiries related to a probate matter of a client’s estate.

Young appointed Benson as the personal representative of this estate in 2016, and she started embezzling funds from it shortly after, the ruling states. In less than three months, Benson had depleted the client’s account by over $70,000.

“Subsequent discovery confirmed that almost all withdrawals from the account were spent on Benson’s personal shopping and very little was paid to or for the benefit of the Estate, who was incarcerated at the time,” the ruling states.

Benson covered her tracks by embezzling additional funds from her boss, which she used to return the client’s money to their estate checking account.

Young learned of the theft for the first time after the Bar's counsel asked them both for disposition in August 2021.

At this time, Young also learned that Benson had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from his operating and trust accounts. She was able to hide this because she was also his bookkeeper.

“As one example, Benson took $21,000 in ‘advances’ from Mr. Young’s operating account in November 2018,” the filing states. “At the conclusion of her deposition, Benson admitted that the money she had taken out of Mr. Young’s practice the last few years dwarfed Mr. Young’s income from the practice.”

Benson was arrested and charged with theft over the incident. She pleaded guilty last year.

Fortunately for Young’s clients, it appears he was the only victim of Benson’s fraud. The client’s account was fully replenished with stolen funds from Young.

During his disciplinary hearing, Young acknowledged he didn’t properly safekeep property belonging to clients or oversee nonlawyer assistance.

He was licensed to practice law in Nevada in 1978 and was admitted to the Wyoming State Bar in 2005. He practiced in Casper up until two years ago.

Young was suspended for one year, which was simultaneously done by the Nevada Supreme Court in an act of reciprocal discipline.

This wasn’t his first run in with disciplinary action, but what those infractions were was not mentioned in the ruling. Young also had a public censure in 2004 and a private reprimand in 2019.

But the high court found Young has committed to not working with trust accounts anymore, met the requirements for reinstatement and expressed remorse over his conduct.

Young was a “victim of embezzlement by a trusted employee who he viewed as family,” the ruling states. Rather than “play the victim,” he took responsibility for the role he played in Benson’s theft.

He was recommended to be reinstated as an active member in good standing of the Wyoming State Bar.