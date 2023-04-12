Two Casper brothers have been indicted for fraudulently attempting to access coronavirus relief funds, the Internal Revenue Service announced on Wednesday.

Gaston and Simon Dabre, and Georges Ngassa, of Plano, T.X., are each facing one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the statement said. Ngassa is facing additional counts of wire fire and money laundering.

The three men are accused of submitting multiple false and misleading Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications, the statement said. They received over $400,000 in loans they were not entitled to.

The CARES Act was enacted in late March 2020, extending emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans suffering from economic hardship brought on by the pandemic.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan was offered as part of that assistance, the statement said. Typically, small businesses, agricultural cooperatives and private nonprofits are eligible.

Ngassa allegedly coached Gaston and Simon on how to fill out the applications to receive the highest amount of money possible.

In exchange for his help, Ngassa received money from both co-conspirators.