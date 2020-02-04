Casper church leader pleads no contest to single domestic violence felony

A Casper church leader on Tuesday morning pleaded no contest to a single felony count of strangulation.
Raul A. Sanchez, 41, a former NOWCAP worker and leader of Foursquare Gospel church, entered the plea in Natrona County District Court as part of a deal with prosecutors. The plea agreement prohibits prosecutors from asking at a sentencing hearing for Sanchez's incarceration, District Attorney Dan Itzen said Tuesday afternoon.
Sanchez had faced a total of 10 felonies in the case. Nine will be dismissed.
The criminal proceedings date to Aug. 22, when police arrested Sanchez at the Casper offices of NOWCAP, the government-funded disability services organization where he worked. Documents filed in court the same week lay out the probable cause on which police arrested Sanchez.
Police spoke with two women, the documents state, who described an ongoing pattern of abuse perpetrated by Sanchez. They both told a detective that Sanchez beat them and forced them to strip naked in public in order to humiliate them. They told a detective that Sanchez isolated them from other people by controlling their social media access and cellphone use.
The documents state that one of the women does not live in Wyoming. Her statements do not appear to make allegations of crimes committed within Casper police or Natrona County prosecutors’ jurisdiction. The 10 charges prosecutors filed pertained only to one of the alleged victims.
Sanchez will be sentenced later this year.