Casper College bomb threat unsubstantiated, police find

Casper police investigating a bomb threat at Casper College cleared the scene after an investigation found nothing onsite Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a department statement, a college employee received an email saying there was a propane bomb on campus in Liesinger Hall. More than a dozen officers responded to the report around 1:30 p.m., searching the property for more than an hour. In that group were several Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, specially trained to deal with bombs.

Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said via text Tuesday that officers did not find anything on the scene which substantiated the threat.

An investigation into the source of the email that sent the threat is ongoing. Tuesday’s statement said officers believe the threat poses no danger to members of the public. Ladd confirmed that the original threat was not targeted at anyone specifically, including the employee who received it.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.