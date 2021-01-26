 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College bomb threat unsubstantiated, police find
View Comments
breaking top story

Casper College bomb threat unsubstantiated, police find

{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape

Casper police investigating a bomb threat at Casper College cleared the scene after an investigation found nothing onsite Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a department statement, a college employee received an email saying there was a propane bomb on campus in Liesinger Hall. More than a dozen officers responded to the report around 1:30 p.m., searching the property for more than an hour. In that group were several Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians, specially trained to deal with bombs.

Police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said via text Tuesday that officers did not find anything on the scene which substantiated the threat.

An investigation into the source of the email that sent the threat is ongoing. Tuesday’s statement said officers believe the threat poses no danger to members of the public. Ladd confirmed that the original threat was not targeted at anyone specifically, including the employee who received it.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Casper police video shows high-speed chase, shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News