Casper doctor asks appeals court to reverse drug distribution case on basis of faulty warrant

The bulk of the doctor’s arguments are dedicated to a series of challenges to the warrants used to search his houses in Fort Mohave, Arizona, and on Thorndike Avenue in Casper, as well as Vape World, a business he owned on 12th Street in Casper. Chicago defense lawyers Beau Brindley — who represented Kahn at trial — and Blair Westover argue that a magistrate issued the Arizona warrant even though an investigator did not supply a legally sufficient connection between the home and the investigation. Separate warrants issued in Wyoming relied on outdated information taken from a wiretap and — by allowing the seizure of cash without a specific link to the Casper house — were unduly broad, the defense team argued.

“Many homes have some amount of cash in them,” the defense lawyers wrote. “Unless there is reason to believe that the large sum of cash sought by the government would be found in Dr. Kahn’s Wyoming residence, it seems patently unreasonable to allow the government to search any home of anyone suspected of profiting from a crime.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because the Arizona warrant did not specify an interest in seizing cash, cars or guns, when federal agents seized $1 million cash, five vehicles and about 40 guns from the house, they went beyond the bounds of the law, Kahn’s lawyers argued.