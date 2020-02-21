Casper lawyer pleads guilty to drunk driving, will serve two weeks in jail

A Casper lawyer on Friday morning pleaded guilty to drunk driving, which is his second conviction for the crime in the past 12 months.

Todd Hambrick, 58, will serve 15 days in jail for the most recent violation. Court documents state he will also be required to serve three years of probation.

Police arrested Hambrick at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 on the 6300 block of East Second Street. Court documents filed in the case state that a 911 caller reported spotting Hambrick's car driving the wrong way, forcing oncoming traffic to swerve out of its way.

When police arrived, Hambrick had already stopped on the side of the road. He had to put both hands on the vehicle to keep his balance, according to police. He then failed a series of field sobriety tests by failing to follow directions, according to the documents.

Police say his blood-alcohol content was .18, which is more than twice the legal limit.