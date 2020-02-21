Casper lawyer pleads guilty to drunk driving, will serve two weeks in jail

A Casper lawyer on Friday morning pleaded guilty to drunk driving, which is his second conviction for the crime in the past 12 months.
Todd Hambrick, 58, will serve 15 days in jail for the most recent violation. Court documents state he will also be required to serve three years of probation.
Police arrested Hambrick at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 on the 6300 block of East Second Street. Court documents filed in the case state that a 911 caller reported spotting Hambrick's car driving the wrong way, forcing oncoming traffic to swerve out of its way.
When police arrived, Hambrick had already stopped on the side of the road. He had to put both hands on the vehicle to keep his balance, according to police. He then failed a series of field sobriety tests by failing to follow directions, according to the documents.
Police say his blood-alcohol content was .18, which is more than twice the legal limit.
Hambrick is also serving unsupervised federal probation as the result of a guilty plea in August to drunk driving in Grand Teton National Park. The arresting park ranger in that case said Hambrick’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.
Prosecutors asked in November for revocation of Hambrick's probation. A judge has not yet ruled on that request.
Hambrick has recently been in the public eye for his role in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Casper and two of its police officers. He represents the mother of Douglas Oneyear, whom Casper police shot and killed in February 2018. The wrongful death case is on hold while one of the defendant police officers serves a deployment with the Wyoming National Guard. It is expected to continue later this year.