Casper man accepts deal to drop 12 charges in minor sex abuse case

A Casper man pleaded to three felonies on Thursday in Natrona County District Court, admitting to sexually abusing an underage girl multiple times over several years.

Thomas Reed and his wife, Linda, were each originally charged with 15 felonies for sexual abuse of a minor in their legal care.

His wife pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy in March, in a deal that dropped the other 13 charges. She is awaiting sentencing.

Reed also entered into a plea agreement with the state during his arraignment Thursday. If the state accepts the deal, the other 12 charges against him — which include sexual abuse of a minor, incest and conspiracy to commit both — will be dropped. His prison sentence would also be limited to 8-15 years total for all counts.

In court Thursday, Reed admitted he was around 65 at the time of the abuse and the victim was 14 to 16 years old. The incidents he admitted to occurred between 2017 and 2020.

According to an affidavit in the case, Reed and his wife repeatedly forced the victim to perform various sexual acts, watch pornography and take illicit photos.