Casper man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman pleads not guilty

A Casper man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she slept pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in Natrona County District Court.

Davon Gasperetti is charged with one count each of first-, second- and third-degree sexual assault.

Court documents state that Gasperetti told investigators that he and the victim had fallen asleep watching a movie after each drinking several shots of vodka after work one night.

The victim reportedly told police she woke up feeling his fingers, then his penis inside her vagina. According to an affidavit in the case, she said she pretended to be asleep until he stopped and left the apartment.

Gasperetti, based on interviews cited in court filings, first said he had blacked out from drinking and didn’t remember anything happening after falling asleep, but felt “good like a man does when he finishes” when he woke.

Later, he reportedly admitted to investigators that he did remember waking, pushing her clothes and underwear aside and having sex with her while she was asleep. He stated he did not use protection.

According to the affidavit, Gasperetti also admitted he did not have the victim’s consent and there was no conversation during the alleged assault.

Gasperetti appeared in court Tuesday by video after posting a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

