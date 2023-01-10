Casper man accused of stabbing mother-in-law and her husband

A Casper man facing murder charges allegedly barged into the bedroom of his mother-in-law and her husband before stabbing them late Saturday, court documents state.

George Kevin Dickerson, 61, called 911 from a Casper gas station early Sunday morning to report a “double homicide," according to his arrest affidavit, which was filed in Natrona County Circuit Court. He mistakenly believed he had killed both people, but his mother-in-law survived the attack.

A subsequent police investigation found that Dickerson factory-reset his cell phone the same weekend, eliminating any evidence of recent calls or text messages. Detectives also found bloody men's clothing in the dumpster of a church where he sometimes worked.

Dickerson claimed he went to the couple's house on Begonia Street to confront Andy William Martin Jr., 76, about what he called the abuse of his mother-in-law’s health care workers.

Rose Dennis, a longtime Casper Realtor, and Martin, who had been married for 30 years, were both in declining health, the document said. There were several in-home health care providers that came into their home regularly to assist them.

“Dennis was becoming intolerant of the workers and didn’t want them in the home providing any assistance,” a family member told police, according to the affidavit. “Martin had made the environment so unpleasant that the health care workers didn’t feel safe providing care to Dennis…”

When officers arrived, they found Dennis and Martin lying on the floor of their bedroom.

Martin was dead in his underwear covered in blood from several stab wounds including around his neck.

Dennis, 84, was found naked, moaning in distress, the document said. She was severely beaten around the face and body with stab wounds on her neck and body. She was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center where she was intubated, underwent surgery and entered the intensive care unit.

The bedroom was covered in a significant amount of blood — on the hardwood floor, splattered on the ceiling and soaked into the bedding. A kitchen paring knife was on the floor next to Martin’s body.

Officers went to the Loaf N Jug to find Dickerson.

“I think my brain is broken,” he said to Casper police. “He [Martin] came at me, I went at him, and she jumped on me.”

Dennis’ family member had no idea why Dickerson would go to the house on Begonia to confront Martin and murder him and injure Dennis.

“It was a shock to the whole family that Dickerson would behave in that matter,” the affidavit said.

Dickerson made his initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Natrona County Circuit Court, where a judge set his bond at $600,000. He faces no less than 20 years in prison on each charge if he is found guilty.