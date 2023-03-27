A Casper man accused of using the U.S. Postal Service to receive packages filled with meth, which is believed to have been intended for a relative to sell, is facing up to 20 years in prison, a federal complaint filed Monday states.

Tyler Christian Sims, 30, is charged with attempting to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, newly filed court records show. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday, but he was already being held at Natrona County Detention Center as of late Friday night, an arrest log shows.

Federal prosecutors want Sims to be detained without bail, as there is a serious risk he will flee and obstruct justice, the filing states.

The case stems from a 2-pound, 6-ounce package that was scheduled to be delivered to a southeast Casper apartment complex in November, the complaint states. The white Priority Mail Express flat rate envelope was sent from Tuscon, Arizona, and cost about $30 to ship.

A judge approved a search warrant for the package. Inside, investigators found almost a half-pound of meth.

An undercover postal inspector knocked on the front door of the Casper apartment multiple times with the package in hand, but he did not receive an answer, the complaint states. As he walked away, Sims allegedly approached him, stating he was waiting for that package.

“Sims then showed me that he had the USPS tracking number ... on his cellular phone,” the complaint states.

The postal inspector told Sims he could only deliver the package to the resident of the Casper address or the person named on the label, so Sims asked a person in one of the apartments to provide him with a key.

Sims then unlocked the door to the Casper address, entered and received the package, authorities say.

Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Sims when he left the apartment. The package was in his possession at the time.

A few days later, a second package arrived with another half-pound of meth; It was sent from the same address in Arizona and was heading to the same place in Casper.

“I know through my training and experience, that possession of this weight is typically not possessed by individual drug users but is possessed by those distributing methamphetamine,” the postal inspector said in the complaint.

While Sims was in the Natrona County Detention Center, he checked out a tablet to communicate via message with people outside of the jail, the complaint states. Officials reviewed those messages.

“I should have known, the f***ing mailman was hand delivering it to the door ... do you know why my s*** got flagged, suspicious, because of the weight,” Sims wrote in his messages.

DCI agents were working off information from a confidential informant, who was transporting meth from Denver to Casper for resale, the complaint states.

The informant identified Sims as one of the buyers. The source believed that Sims provided the meth to a relative for her to sell.

Officials later obtained Sims' Cash App information, which is a financial platform used to send and receive money. Sims is accused of sending multiple payments to a Tucson resident with past ties to Casper.

The payments matched up with the timeline of the deliveries, the complaint states. Those deliveries contained the drugs.