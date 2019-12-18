Casper man admits to abducting girl from yard and abusing her. He will serve decades in prison.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hicks at the Wednesday hearing told Judge Catherine Wilking in near whispers that he took the girl in his pickup from outside a south Casper apartment complex in order to sexually abuse her. Hicks said, in front of a 14-person audience largely composed of law enforcement and the child’s family, that he masturbated in front of the girl and tried to touch her genitals. She fought him and he stopped, Hicks said.

Following Hicks’ admissions, deputies led him back into custody while he awaits sentencing. He has been jailed since July in lieu of a half-million dollar bail requirement.

The case dates to July 3, when police said in a series of news releases that a man abducted a young girl from a lawn near Southwest Wyoming Boulevard and sexually abused her. He then dropped her in the area of the apartment building and left in a truck, according to police.

After the girl reported being abducted, police reviewed security camera video footage and began searching for a GMC pickup. After 18 hours of searching by local, state and federal agencies, law enforcement located Hicks’ truck.