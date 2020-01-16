Casper man admitted to voyeurism while interviewing for sheriff's job, prosecutors say

A then city of Casper employee surreptitiously videotaped men urinating in the restroom of the golf course where he worked, according to prosecutors' court filings and city records.

The man, Ryan Stauch, 29, was trying to get hired by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office when he confessed to filming the men, according to court documents filed in the case. He had already left the city job and was not hired by the county.

After a follow-up criminal investigation, prosecutors charged Stauch with five felony counts of voyeurism. He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

Stauch appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court, though, on Wednesday afternoon, where he answered procedural questions and a judge set a personal recognizance bond. Stauch was not required to post money to get out of jail in advance of trial, but if he flees, he could be required to pay $10,000.