Casper man arrested after hourslong standoff with police

A Casper man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife Tuesday following an hourslong stand-off with police and crisis negotiators.

According to Casper police, Jackie Carabajal had threatened multiple times to shoot at police officers or kill himself while on phone calls with officers and others involved. Crisis negotiators from the Natrona County Special Response Team assisted police in persuading him to surrender to law enforcement.

While investigating the incident, officers found an active felony arrest warrant for a previous charge of aggravated assault against his ex-wife. After taking him into police custody on that warrant, officers recommended additional felony charges of burglary and domestic battery as well as a misdemeanor charge for unlawful entry.

Casper police officers responded to a call Monday afternoon from Carabajal’s daughter after Carabajal allegedly broke into his ex-wife’s apartment and physically assaulted her. According to a news release from the police department, officers found the door to the apartment destroyed.