Casper man arrested after hourslong standoff with police

A Casper man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife Tuesday following an hourslong stand-off with police and crisis negotiators.
According to Casper police, Jackie Carabajal had threatened multiple times to shoot at police officers or kill himself while on phone calls with officers and others involved. Crisis negotiators from the Natrona County Special Response Team assisted police in persuading him to surrender to law enforcement.
While investigating the incident, officers found an active felony arrest warrant for a previous charge of aggravated assault against his ex-wife. After taking him into police custody on that warrant, officers recommended additional felony charges of burglary and domestic battery as well as a misdemeanor charge for unlawful entry.
Casper police officers responded to a call Monday afternoon from Carabajal’s daughter after Carabajal allegedly broke into his ex-wife’s apartment and physically assaulted her. According to a news release from the police department, officers found the door to the apartment destroyed.
Carabajal had left the apartment by the time officers arrived but was on a phone call with his ex-wife. Police spoke to him over the phone, and he allegedly threatened to shoot any officers he saw. He told authorities on the phone that he had guns and other weapons and also threatened “suicide by cop,” or purposefully behaving in a way that results in a lethal response from law enforcement.
After an anonymous tip on Carabajal’s location, officers arrived at his suspected residence on East Eighth Street.
A driver leaving the residence told officers at a traffic stop that Carabajal was inside and may have had firearms with him. In a call between Carabajal and the driver, the suspect repeated his threat to kill himself.
Special response team members talked with Carabajal for several hours, until he left his home around 12 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a firearm inside the residence and recovered it after his arrest.