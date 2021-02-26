Casper man arrested for murder in January suspicious death

Casper police arrested a man Friday for second-degree murder after an investigation into a Jan. 13 suspicious death.

Olinza Headd, 53, was taken into custody Friday. Witnesses told police that Headd had publicly announced at his church on Jan. 17 that he had shot another man, according to a release Friday.

Headd faces a felony charge of second-degree murder for the death of Eugene Hogan III, who was found dead with several gunshot wounds inside his apartment on Tranquility Way the evening of Jan. 13. Hogan’s girlfriend told police, who initially believed they were responding to an attempted suicide, she had heard a gunshot from the apartment.

Police first identified a person of interest in the case on Jan. 19.

According to police, Headd was a family member of Hogan’s and entered his apartment with a firearm that evening. The investigation’s findings suggest Headd shot Hogan multiple times, leaving before law enforcement arrived.

In a statement Friday, investigators credited witnesses who came forward with information with helping them identify the suspect.

